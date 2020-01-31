A Bogalusa man is accused of sending obscene videos, photos and messages to a St. Martin Parish juvenile.
Charvo Malik Myers, 19, was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on a count of felony indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of felony computer aided solicitation of a minor.
Myers was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals’ Service Fugitive Task Force and the Bogalusa Police Department before being extradited to St. Martin Parish, St. Marin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Ginny Higgins said in a statement.
A warrant was issued for the accused after the sheriff’s office received a report about Myers’ indecent behavior with the juvenile in June.