Students at Northside High School are being evacuated from the campus while law enforcement officers investigate a threat.
The Lafayette Police Department released a statement at 12:55 p.m. Friday that officers were on scene and “students are safe, and being escorted to an exterior location as a precautionary measure while officers conduct an investigation.”
Visitors will not be allowed to enter or leave the school campus at this time.
The Lafayette Parish School System will be sending updates to parents and more information will be released once it’s available, the department said.