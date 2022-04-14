Trevon Bonner, a 19-year-old who was killed by Lafayette police during a high-risk warrant operation overnight, shot at Lafayette police officers first before several officers returned fire, Louisiana State Police said Thursday afternoon in a news release.
Bonner was identified as the suspected shooter of a 13-year-old who was found suffering from a gunshot wound by Lafayette PD earlier Wednesday night in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The girl was taken to a local hospital where she is in critical condition, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
About 1 a.m. Thursday, officers arrived at Bonner’s residence in the 200 block of Paul Breaux Avenue to serve a warrant for attempted second-degree murder.
Bonner barricaded himself inside the residence, and Lafayette SWAT officers and negotiators attempted to establish communications with him, State Police said.
As officers approached the home, they announced they were police officers and instructed Bonner to surrender, according to the LSP news release.
Police said Bonner didn’t comply and they used a marked armored vehicle to breach the door in the attempt to deploy a telephone to negotiate with him.
After breaching the door, at least one officer saw Bonner inside holding a handgun, according to the statement. They deployed CS gas inside of the house. Bonner then fired the handgun at officers and several officers shot back, state police said.
Bonner was then taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Lawrence, a neighbor who witnessed the shooting, told The Advocate Thursday morning that he had heard the person who was barricaded shooting first at the officers, and that more than one officer then shot back at the person.
It's still not clear if Bonner knew the 13-year-old he allegedly wounded before being killed by Lafayette police.