A St. Landry Parish grand jury Tuesday indicted a Eunice man in the September shooting death of his brother.
Jonah Gobert, 29, was charged on a count of second-degree murder in the death of his brother, 35-year-old Benjamin Hurks, on Sept. 8. A second-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of parole or suspension of sentence.
Gobert is accused of shooting Hurks in the head.
Eunice police officers responded to an apartment at 821 Beulah St., where Gobert is listed as living, and found Hurks unresponsive around 8 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office, a statement from the Eunice Police Department said.
Gobert was inside the apartment “crying out loudly” when officers arrived and was taken to an area hospital for treatment of an unrelated illness. A .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the apartment and Gobert was arrested in his brother’s death after being released from the hospital, the release said.