Louisiana State Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash, KATC-TV reported
On Wednesday, shortly before 1 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 Westbound near Butte La Rose. The crash killed an unidentified man, according to a spokesperson for Troop I.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed a 1991 Mercedes-Benz sedan traveling west on I-10 was struck from behind by a Honda Pilot SUV. Moments after the initial crash, the driver of the Mercedes exited his vehicle. Shortly after that, a Jeep Liberty SUV struck the Mercedes fatally injuring the unidentified driver as he stood near his vehicle, the spokesperson stated.
The unidentified driver of the Mercedes-Benz was pronounced dead at the scene, according to St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office. The two other drivers were restrained and were transported to a local hospital with minor and moderate injuries. Two passengers in the Jeep Liberty were also properly restrained and were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Impairment is unknown and standard toxicology tests results are pending. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.