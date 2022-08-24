Community members are rallying around Lafayette Police officer Brian Rozas and his family as his recovery remains riddled with unknowns after Rozas was struck and dragged by a vehicle on Jefferson Street.
Rozas was injured Aug. 14 when he and other officers attempted to stop a reckless driver in the 400 block of Jefferson Street around 1:20 a.m. After initially being cornered, the driver tried to evade law enforcement by driving in reverse and struck and dragged Rozas for about 100 feet, the Lafayette Police Department said.
The suspect, 24-year-old Jaylin Chavis of Lake Charles, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on counts of attempted first-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer with force or violence, and first-offense OWI, the agency said.
Rozas remains hospitalized in the ICU in critical, but stable condition.
Police Association of Lafayette Local #905 President Charles Broussard Jr. said there are still many unknowns about what his recovery may look like. Right now, doctors are waiting for swelling to recede to get a better grasp on the full extent of Rozas' injuries; he’s been occasionally conscious as doctors assess his condition.
“It’s just a waiting game,” the union president said. “It could be a long road ahead.”
Rozas, 35, has been with the Lafayette Police Department for about a year and a half. Before coming to Lafayette, he worked with the Scott Police Department, Eunice Police Department and St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Broussard said.
The union president described the injured officer as a hardworking go-getter who is reserved but easy going and well respected by his squad and captain.
Rozas' family said they appreciate the community’s kindness and prayers during this trial, he said.
“It’s a lot on them right now. All they’re asking for right now is prayers and love and they thank the community for the support and everything they’re doing, from the businesses to the citizens to everybody. They’re just very thankful for the Lafayette community,” Broussard said.
Before his injury Rozas, who is a single father to one daughter, was working off-duty security details to supplement his income so he could afford to purchase or build a home, he said.
The Police Association of Lafayette has raised about $40,000 through a GoFundMe campaign for Rozas and his family to help with whatever needs may arise and keep Rozas and his daughter in a financially stable position while he’s unable to work, Broussard said.
People interested in the GoFundMe campaign, “Seriously Injured Lafayette Police Officer,” can donate online or send a check to the Police Association of Lafayette Local #905 at P.O. Box #90082 in Lafayette, La 70509, with a note the funds are for Rozas, he said.
Police Association of Lafayette Vice President Malik Savoy said the police union is in talks with local businesses and restaurants to gather donations to support a fundraising benefit for Rozas in coming months.
A slew of independent businesses and organizations are also stepping up to organize their own fundraisers and give back nights to support Rozas, Savoy said.
Lafayette-based nonprofit Back the Blue of Acadiana has helped organize a meal train to feed Rozas' family. Sign ups are available at mealtrain.com/zon24d.
On Thursday, design-your-own pizza restaurant Pizza Artista will be donating 20% of proceeds from orders at the chain’s Lafayette, Broussard, Baton Rouge and Lake Charles locations when Brian Rozas' name is given at checkout.
The community support has been uplifting for the police department’s officers too, who’ve been saddened and shaken by Rozas’ injury, the union officials said.
“[The public’s support] gives us so much strength and so much passion to keep going out there, keep fighting and keep doing what we do day in and day out, not only for Brian but for them as well,” Savoy said.