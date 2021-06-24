Scott Cooper and Robert Moreno.jpg

From left, Scott Cooper, 41, of Church Point, and Robert Allen Moreno, 41, of Houston, were indicted on second-degree murder charges in the death of 17-year-old Garrison Cole Gautreaux in Rayne. 

An Acadia Parish grand jury indicted two men on murder charges in the fatal shooting of an Acadia Parish 17-year-old.

Scott Allen Cooper, 41, of Church Point, and Robert Allen Moreno, 41, of Houston, were each indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the death of Garrison Cole Gautreaux, who was found suffering from a gunshot to the chest inside a vehicle in Rayne around 1 a.m. May 16. Officers found Gautreaux unresponsive and he died at the scene in the 100 block of East Louisiana Avenue, law enforcement said.

The teenager was a student at Notre Dame High School in Crowley.

Cooper and Moreno are each being held on a $5 million bond, according to online records for the Acadia Parish Jail.

