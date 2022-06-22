A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in Lafayette, police said in a news release.
Officers with the Lafayette PD responded to the 800 block of S. Sterling Street around 10.40 pm regarding an aggravated battery by shooting, police said. When the officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.
Life-saving measures were taken until the ambulance arrived, police said. But the victim, whose identity was not shared by the police, was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.
An investigation is ongoing. Lafayette Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.