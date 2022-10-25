A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison in the 2019 death of his girlfriend in Iberia Parish.
On Monday, Marlon Vallian was sentenced to 40 years in prison by 16th Judicial District Court Judge Vincent Borne in the death of 45-year-old Antonia August.
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Phyllis Drive on Oct. 11, 2019 and found August dead from “extensive and serious injuries, including evidence of blunt force trauma to the head and abdomen,” the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.
Investigators determined Vallian, August’s boyfriend, was “the only person who could have caused the injuries.” Vallian had previously been convicted of battering August. Vallian’s 40-year sentence is the maximum allowed for manslaughter, which Vallian pleaded guilty to in July.
“At the close of October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we remember Antonia August and other victims who have lost their lives to domestic violence,” District Attorney Bo Duhé said in the statement.