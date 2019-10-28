The Iberia Parish Coronoer's Office has identified the man who died in a New Iberia house fire as Keith Brown, 62.
The Iberia Parish Fire District responded to the 2500 block of North Neco Town Road about 5:45 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.
Firefighters found Brown outside when they arrived at the house.
Because of the damage to the home, investigators were still working to determine a place of origin and cause of the fire, said State Fire Marshal spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue. However, investigators did not find suspicious activity, Rodrigue said.