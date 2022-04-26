Lafayette firefighters responded to a residential fire Tuesday morning at Beau Soleil Estate, 816 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. by a neighbor who noticed smoke coming from the residence. Firefighters arrived within minutes, entered the home and discovered the kitchen on fire. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes. The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
The occupant of the home was awakened by smoke in her bedroom. She exited her bedroom and noticed thick smoke down the hallway coming from the kitchen. She quickly exited the home without any injuries.
Fire officials determined the fire originated on the counter in the kitchen. The cause of the fire is under investigation.