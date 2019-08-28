A body recovered from a coulee in Vermilion Parish has been preliminarily identified as Tyler Domingue, an Opelousas woman who disappeared in May 2014.
Investigators with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered the body from Coulee Kinney Tuesday after sheriff’s detectives and District Attorney Keith Stutes’ office received new information about Domingue’s last known location, a release from the district attorney’s office said.
Domingue, 28, was last seen driving near her Opelousas home in May 2014. Vermilion Parish deputies found her 2004 Pontiac Grand Am in Bayou Tigre in June 2016.
Confirmation is pending additional examinations of the remains and other possible evidence by the LSU F.A.C.E.S. Lab, Louisiana Forensics and the Acadiana Crime Lab.
In August 2016, three men were indicted by a Vermilion Parish grand jury in Domingue’s disappearance and suspected murder.
Dereck Viator, 36, of 108 Stonewood Circle, Lafayette, was booked on a count of first-degree murder, two counts of intimidating a witness and one count of conspiracy to obstruction, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office.
Johnny Primeaux, 33, of 224 Maplewood Drive, Lafayette, and Brady Derouen, 44, of 9659 LA 697, Maurice, were each booked on one count each of accessory to first-degree murder and conspiracy to obstruction.
Law enforcement officials said they Domingue’s disappearance and death may be related to other crimes and additional arrests may be forthcoming.