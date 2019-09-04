A Breaux Bridge man is wanted after two men were shot and injured Tuesday evening.
Assistant Police Chief Terry Latiolais said Dylan Jevon John, 19, is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count each of illegal use of a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal carrying of a weapon after being accused in the shooting.
The shooting happened at approximately 4 p.m. around the 800 to 900 block of Landry Street in Breaux Bridge. The shooting stemmed from what investigators believe was a dispute between the two victims and John. Latiolais said the two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were in stable condition as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
John “should be considered armed and dangerous,” Latiolais said in a release. The accused is possibly driving a gray sedan and he currently has dreads with blonde and brown tips, the release said.
Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts should contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at 337-332-2186.