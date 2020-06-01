An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in a weekend shooting that in the 200 block of Poydras Street in Lafayette.
Lafayette police officers responded about 3 a.m. to a disturbance involving a firearm and found one victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to his lower torso, according to a statement from the police department.
Medical assistance was provided to the victim, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
Investigators secured an arrest warrant for Nathaniel Zeno for one count of illegal discharge of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of firearm.
This investigation is ongoing.