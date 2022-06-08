The two men found dead under a home on Effie Lane in the Coteau area have been identified by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Guillory, 42, and Christopher Perron, 43, both of Coteau, were found unresponsive under an elevated home in the 3600 block of Effie Lane. The men were discovered lying under the home around 9:30 p.m. Monday by the homeowner, who had hired Guillory and Perron to complete plumbing work on the residence, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katherine Breaux said.
CPR was attempted by Iberia sheriff’s deputies and Acadian Ambulance medics but the two men could not be revived. No foul play is suspected and investigators believe their deaths were caused by a drug overdose. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found near the men’s bodies, she said.
Toxicology tests are being conducted by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office to confirm the cause of death, Breaux said.