A 25-year-old man died Tuesday while in custody at the Iberia Parish Jail, officials say.
The man was found unresponsive in his cell by jail staff around 3:45 p.m. The staff members attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful and the inmate was later pronounced dead, a statement from Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Michael Hollier said.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigations is handling the death investigation while the cause of death will be determined by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending family notification, Hollier’s statement said.
This is the second inmate death in Acadiana in July.
On July 12, an male inmate was found unresponsive in his bunk in the St. Martin Parish Jail around 6 p.m. Staff performed lifesaving efforts until Acadian Ambulance responders arrived and transported the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, a statement from St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Ginny Higgins said.
The inmate’s death is under investigation by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Office, the release said.