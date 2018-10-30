The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced “one of the largest methamphetamine seizures” in the parish’s history, following execution of two search warrants on Oct. 26 in Scott.
Deputies reported recovering 11.9 pounds of meth that they said had a street value of nearly $1.1 million. The searches were conducted at a residence in the 300 block of Rue Septembre and a business in the 900 block of Westgate Boulevard, deputies said in a news release.
Shawn Labbe, 35, and Anna Smith, 30, each face seven counts of drug and weapons possession, including intent to distribute. Dallas Bourque, 59, faces drug and paraphernalia possession counts.
In addition to the methamphetamine, deputies seized $8,848 in cash, marijuana, oxycodone, MDMA, two semi-automatic pistols and other drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the news release.
The release did not specify the name of the business or describe what was found at each location. A Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the search warrants are not public records. A request for the arrest affidavits is pending.