A man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge related to a shooting near Rayne High School's football stadium after Friday night's fooball game with Eunice.
Aaron Redeaux was arrested early Monday morning, according to the Rayne Police Department's Facebook page. Police say he is the second suspect to be arrested in connection with the shooting.
The shooting happened in the stadium parking lot after the football game. Several bullets struck cars in the parking lot. Witnesses reported hearing as many as 20 shots.
The investigation is ongoing.