Youngsville Police officers were called out about midnight Saturday to a report of a stabbing that occurred near the address of 920 Young St.
Upon arrival, officers learned that there was a physical altercation involving several male subjects.
During the altercation, a juvenile subject was cut on the right inner bicep, cutting his brachial artery. The victim was transported to Our Lady of Lourdes, where he underwent surgery to repair the artery. He was listed in critical but stable condition.
Trent Hypolite, 20, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder. Hypolite was also booked on a separate, unrelated aggravated battery warrant.
The case is still under investigation.