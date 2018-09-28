A Lafayette woman visiting a prisoner at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola was arrested Friday after a new body scanner detected an attempt to smuggle contraband in through a body cavity, the state Department of Corrections said.
When officers questioned Brittany Brokeisha Alexus, 22, of 204 Rue Royale, Lafayette, she hurried to her car in the parking lot, according to a news release.
Officers searched the vehicle and found several water bottles with hidden compartments. One of the contained 58.3 grams of synthetic marijuana, the release states.
Alexus was booked with possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, the Department of Corrections said.