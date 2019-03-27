A man and woman are accused of using the app LetGo to lure victims and rob them in Breaux Bridge, police say.
Marne Mariyon Addison, 18, of Harvey, and Austin Michael Granger, 19, of Breaux Bridge, were arrested Tuesday and each booked on two counts of armed robbery and a count of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, Breaux Bridge Police said in a release.
Officers said the two robberies occurred in the 1800 block of Rees Street between Thursday and Tuesday. The victims were lured there after arranging to buy or sell items on the app LetGo, a platform for buying and selling used goods, and then threatened with a handgun and robbed, police said.
In both incidents the accused changed the meeting location at the last minute, the release said.
Officers executed a search warrant at a local hotel Tuesday and found the accused with several of the victims’ possessions.
Addison was also booked on a count of possession of marijuana. The police department’s release said more charges may follow at the close of the robbery investigation.
The Breaux Bridge Police Department advised residents to take precautions when meeting to buy or sell goods through the internet. Meet in a public location that is heavily populated and well lit, like a municipal building or local library, and bring someone with you to the meeting location, they said.
It’s also wise to carry the minimum amount of cash necessary for the transaction, and to trust your instincts if a situation seems dangerous or the deal seems implausible, the release said.