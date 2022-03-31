A billboard featuring a photo of Ella Goodie, the Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9, went up recently on Interstate 10 in Lafayette as part of a the effort to bring the 32-year-old back home.
The billboard is on I-10 East near the Louisiana Avenue exit. It reads: “Missing since March 9th. Ella Goodie. Contact Scott PD or FBI with information.” It includes her personal data and details of her vehicle, a Black 2012 Audi Q5 SUV, possibly displaying Texas license plate NRN 6551.
“People travel, people drive, and this billboard can bring awareness. People in other states driving through Louisiana now know that Ella is missing,” said Pam Thibeaux, a Lafayette-based community organizer who coordinated the billboard campaign.
“We need something new and different to put the word out there. Other people in other states, they didn't even know what's going on, so we hope this might help.”
The billboard was donated by BASS Ltd., a sign shop based in Broussard, the organizer said. Thibeaux hopes the move will inspire similar initiatives in other states where Goodie could have driven, such as Texas or Arkansas.
“What we believe is, the more people know, the better, so we welcome every other organization or community which wants to place a billboard on the interstates to do so,” Thibeaux said.
The Village 337, a Lafayette community organization, has been part of the search effort. “My message to the community is to keep on working! Keep on investigating and doing what they have been,” said Devon Tre Norman of The Village 337.
“Unity is the most important tool that we need to bring Ella home! Our job is to press the powers that be to do their jobs, so we will continue to do that.”
Goodie's vehicle was last seen on traffic cameras north of Dallas, on March 11. This was after her car was seen on camera driving toward and then driving back toward Louisiana. According to a post on Facebook by The Aware Foundation, a nonprofit organization that shares updates on missing people, traffic cameras saw Goodie’s car driving back into Louisiana the previous day, March 10.
Last Friday, Brandon Jermaine Francisco, a person of interest in Goodie's disappearance was arrested by U.S. Marshals in St. Joseph, Missouri, on a warrant out of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. Francisco was held in Missouri until he could be transported to Rapides Parish, where he has outstanding warrants for missed court dates in an attempted second-degree murder case.
Francisco is believed to be the last person to have come in contact with Goodie. He was scheduled to appear in an Alexandria courtroom in connection to a 2018 shooting on the same day he was seen with Goodie, a Lyft driver.
Reports showed that Francisco was also convicted of statutory rape and attempted second-degree murder.
The Scott Police Department announced Tuesday that the Louisiana State Police joined the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service to assist in the investigation.
Goodie was last seen wearing a denim jacket and blue pants.
“I would like for everyone to put their selves in the Goodie family's shoes for a moment and think. If your daughter was the person missing, what would you hope the community did for your family?” said Thibeaux. “It’s our time to help.”
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Goodie or her vehicle is asked to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194.
Staff writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.