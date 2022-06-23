Demetric Cornell Savoy of Crowley was convicted of murder Thursday after being indicted by a grand jury in 2018 for second-degree murder, according to the office of the district attorney.
Savoy was found guilty of second-degree murder of Heather Mouton and guilty of unauthorized entry in a trial that began June 14. He was accused of entering the home of and shooting Mouton in Crowley on May 25, 2018, according to a statement from Don Landry, district attorney for the 15th Judicial Distict, which includes Lafayette, Vermilion and Acadia parishes.
Savoy faces a mandatory life sentence without parole, probation or suspension of a sentence. He will be formally sentenced by Judge David Smith at a later date, according to the statement.