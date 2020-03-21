The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is searching for a person of interest in a string of arsons committed within blocks of one another Friday in Church Point.
At least four fires were set within four hours of one another Friday. The Church Point Fire Department responded to the first fire at an unoccupied home in the 200 block of East Canal Street around 1:30 a.m. The home’s carport area suffered the most damage, Louisiana State Fire Marshal spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said in a statement.
Minutes later, firefighters responded to a mattress fire in the 500 block of North Main Street.
Then, around 4:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at Spanky’s Small Engine and Mower Sales in the 300 block of North Main Street, the statement said. The business is owned by Church Point Mayor Ryan “Spanky” Meche.
Soon after the fire at Meche’s business, firefighters responded to a dumpster fire behind another business in the 300 block of North Main Street. No one was injured in any of the fires, Rodrigue said.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office determined all the fires were intentionally set.
A person of interest was identified using video surveillance from two of the scenes. The man is described as wearing a jacket or sweater over a white collared shirt, pants and eyeglasses and was seen riding a bicycle with a large duffel bag on the back, the statement said.
Anyone with information about the individual is asked to call the fire marshal’s arson hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or submit information through an online tip form at lasfm.org.