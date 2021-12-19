A Lafayette man was shot and arrested after allegedly accelerating toward an officer during an encounter with law enforcement over a stolen vehicle.
Jared DaVille, 41, was arrested Saturday after his release from a local hospital, where he was treated for gunshot wounds after his encounter with Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies last Tuesday.
DaVille was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a warrant from Louisiana State Police for aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer. He was also booked with additional charges from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office for flight from an officer and possession of stolen things.
Sheriff's deputies approached a Ford Mustang with a possible stolen license plate at about 7:30 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 100 block of Charbonnet Road near Duson. Deputies instructed the two occupants to exit the vehicle. The passenger complied and was later detained.
The driver, later identified as DaVille, accelerated the vehicle toward a deputy. At least one deputy fired his service weapon toward the vehicle.
DaVille fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle soon thereafter. He was later located in a Lafayette Parish home.
DaVille was taken into custody, where he was treated for injuries before being transported to the Lafayette jail. No other injuries were reported.
Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations are assisting the Sheriff's Office with the investigation.