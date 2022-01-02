A New Year's Eve argument resulted in a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a St. Landry Parish man.
Keith Adam Joseph, 38, of Washington, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened at about 11:50 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Saint Mitchell Street in Washington.
No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting, and no suspect information had been provided by law enforcement as of Sunday.
Witnesses told law enforcement the victim was involved in an argument prior to being shot once in the chest, and a man fled the crime scene prior to the arrival of sheriff's deputies.
The investigation is ongoing.
