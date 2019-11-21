A Eunice teen was arrested in a fatal Nov. 4 shooting near Central Middle School, KATC reports.
Lainey Lomas, 18, was booked on a count of principal to second-degree murder in the Nov. 4 shooting that killed De'Omaante "D Gotti" Frank, 21, of Eunice. Frank was riding a bicycle east on East Maple Avenue when a vehicle pulled beside him and seven to 10 shots rang out, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said.
The victim was struck once in the side and was transported to Acadian Medical Center in Eunice, where he later died. Lomas is accused of driving the vehicle in the drive-by shooting.
Demyron L Skinner, 19, was booked on a count of second-degree murder in the shooting last week.