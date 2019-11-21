Lainey Lomas, 18, was booked on a count of principal to second-degree murder in the Nov. 4 shooting that killed De'Omaante "D Gotti" Frank, 21, of Eunice. Frank was riding a bicycle east on East Maple Avenue when a vehicle pulled beside him and seven to 10 shots rang out, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said. Lomas is accused of driving the vehicle in the drive-by shooting.