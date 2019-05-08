On May 7, 2019 at approximately 11:16 pm Lafayette Police responded to shots fired in the 500 block of Edison Street at a local park. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Michael Thomas of Lafayette. The investigation revealed the suspects as two teen boys, a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old. Both were located at their residence following the shooting and placed under arrest for second-degree murder. They were both booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.
Additional charges for the 13-year-old include possession of a stolen firearm, Possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The 16-year-old male's additional charges included possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In recent months, the 13-year old suspect was detained by Lafayette Police officers in reference to several curfew violations within the city limits. Additional charges as it pertains to the violation of a status offense law will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review against the custodian responsible for the juvenile. The investigation remains ongoing.