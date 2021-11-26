A woman was injured after being shot during a Thanksgiving Day parental custody exchange in Opelousas, KATC reports.
The shooting happened around 5:12 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Opelousas Walmart. The accused, 22-year-old Jordan Sereal, pulled out a handgun during the exchange and shot the woman before fleeing the scene. She was treated at an area hospital for a gunshot wound to the upper torso, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon told the outlet.
The Walmart was closed at the time of the shooting and no one else was injured.
Sereal and a female suspect have been taken into custody, he said.