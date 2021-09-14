A 41-year-old Lafayette man was killed in a head-on collision on Kaliste Saloom Road Monday evening.
The crash happened in the 3600 block of Kaliste Saloom Road around 6:46 p.m. Monday. Jared Robinson, 41, of Lafayette, was driving north in a Toyota Avalon when for unknown reasons he crossed the centerline and struck a Chevrolet truck head-on in a southbound lane, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a statement.
Robinson was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Alcohol was not a factor on the part of the Chevrolet’s driver and a toxicology report for Robinson is pending. The crash remains under investigation, the statement said.