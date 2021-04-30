Lafayette man arrested after robbery victim dies from injuries
A Lafayette man has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge after the victim in an armed robbery on Kaliste Saloom Road passed away, KATC reports.
Chandler Robert, 39, is accused of punching and robbing a man outside a business in the 600 block of East Kaliste Saloom Road on April 11. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died on April 24. Robert, who had been arrested on a second-degree robbery charge and bonded out of jail, was again arrested in New Orleans on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and transferred to Lafayette Parish.
Man arrested after Thursday shooting in Eunice
A 19-year-old man was arrested after a shooting in Eunice, the Eunice Police Department said.
Bryson Poullard, of Eunice, was arrested on a count of principal to attempted first-degree murder after a man was shot near the intersection of South Second Street and West Maple Avenue around 1:12 p.m. Thursday. The victim was taken to a Lafayette hospital and was in unknown condition as of Thursday night, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said in a statement.
Poullard was arrested with the assistance of the Eunice City Marshal’s Office. The police suspect narcotics were involved in the shooting, and more arrests are expected, Fontenot said.
IHOP on Ambassador Caffery closed after overnight grease fire
A Lafayette IHOP was closed for cleaning and repairs after a grease fire caused major fire damage to the kitchen, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 4000 Ambassador Caffery Parkway at 5:17 a.m. Thursday after an employee discovered the damage from the overnight fire. When firefighters arrived, the flames had been extinguished but smoke filled the dining area.
Video surveillance showed the fire started around 1:30 a.m., about two hours after employees left for the night, Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
Investigators determined the employees had cleaned a griddle before leaving and accidentally left a burner on, which started the fire. The hood suppression system activated about 50 minutes after the fire started and extinguished it, but the kitchen sustained major fire damage, Trahan said.
The fire was ruled an accident. The IHOP will be closed until cleanup and repairs are complete, the statement said.