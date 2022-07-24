Crowley man dies in a single-vehicle crash, according to state police.
Sixty-two-year-old James Anthony Cormier, of Crowley, died in the crash on Sunday morning after he struck a pole and overturned, according to state police.
State police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 at 8 a.m. on July 24, 2022.
A state police investigation found the crash occurred as Cormier was driving north on LA Highway 13 in an 18-wheeler. He failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway to the right which led him to strike a utility pole and overturn, according to state police.
State police found he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology report was obtained. This is still under investigation, according to state police.