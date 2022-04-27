An Opelousas neighborhood is shell-shocked after a man and a 4-year-old child were killed and three other children were injured in an early Wednesday shooting.
Opelousas police officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Mia Street on Tuesday night after an altercation between two women. Neighbors said the two women lived in neighboring units; in the neighborhood, large ranch-style residences are divided into two dwellings.
Around 1 a.m., two men became involved in the dispute and opened fire on one of the units, striking a man and several children inside.
The neighborhood, known as the Oil Mill area, is part of an Opelousas Housing Authority development, according to neighbors and a sign at the front of the development.
The neighbors asked not to be identified by name out of concern for their own safety.
One of the neighbors, who’s lived in the development for 12 years, said she heard 10 or more gunshots ring out from inside her residence several houses down. She initially took shelter, afraid she was in danger, before dressing and hurrying out to see police cars rolling into the neighborhood.
She and another neighbor, who’s lived there for 16 years, made their way to the home in the 700 block of Mia Street to find the children’s mother distraught. The woman’s three injured children had been brought outside the home and were lying in the yard as they awaited help from emergency responders.
Her boyfriend, so far identified by police only as a 46-year-old man, was dead inside the home, neighbors said.
A 4-year-old girl, who later died at a local hospital, had been struck in the abdomen and her internal organs were exposed. A 7-year-old boy was also struck in the abdominal area and a 17-month-old girl’s leg was mangled by a bullet, the women said.
“She had a Pamper [diaper] on and the Pamper was so big from absorbing and soaking up the blood,” one neighbor said.
The Opelousas Police Department said Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. that the 17-month-old girl was hospitalized with serious injuries and the 7-year-old boy was hospitalized but in stable condition. A 16-year-old girl in the neighboring unit also suffered mild injuries after a bullet entered her home, police said.
The women said they did their best to comfort the distressed mother amid the harrowing scene. One woman said she fetched water and a towel from her home to cool the woman’s face and to try to help her remain alert after she fainted. They and others spoke and prayed with her as she cried, they said.
“It was a horrible sight to see. I didn’t sleep after. I’m so brokenhearted,” the 12-year resident said.
The women said to their understanding the mother and at least one other child were in the back of the home and were not injured in the gunfire. Her boyfriend and the three children struck by bullets were in the living room and dining area at the front of the home. The space is right beside the front door.
Neighbors said they’re still trying to piece together how someone could callously harm children. They said the details of the original disagreement are unclear and they didn’t know how the night ended in such severe violence or who the men were.
One of the neighbors, who has two children herself, said Wednesday was not the first time she’s been frightened by violence in the area.
She raised concerns about a walking path that crosses railroad tracks that divide the housing development. The path was formed after fencing that should separate the houses from the railroad tracks was ripped down and never repaired. The area around the path has become a dumping ground for litter and all manner of items, and the woman said people use the path as a cut through at all hours.
Fights, altercations and even gunshots are not uncommon in the path’s vicinity and she said she’s concerned people use the path as a quick getaway through the neighborhood following criminal activity. The mother of two said she’d like to see the area cleaned up to curb the behavior.