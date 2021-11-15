Lafayette firefighters battled a house fire at 6:18 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.
An issued statement said firefighters responded to a fire at 105 Leroy St. The front room of the dwelling was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived.
Emergency crews entered the burning dwelling to conduct a search and rescue, but found the building unoccupied. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. The home sustained heavy fire damage.
While investigating the incident, fire officials learned the home had no utility services. According to the neighbors, it has not been occupied for months. Individuals were seen at times going into the vacant structure.
Fire investigators determined the fire originated in the living room. The cause of the fire is under investigation.