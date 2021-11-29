Louisiana State Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a Saturday night crash in St. Landry Parish as Wallace A. Trahan Jr., 52, of Duson.
Troopers said Trahan was walking on Interstate 49 Frontage Road near Turf Lane shortly before 7 p.m. when the fatal crash occurred. State Police said the area was dark, there was no sidewalk and Trahan was in the roadway.
Preliminary State Police investigation showed the pedestrian was walking north in the southbound lane of the roadway when he was struck by a southbound 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe. The St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.
The driver, who was properly restrained, submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol present and that he was not impaired at the time of the crash. He suffered no injuries. The crash remained under investigation, Troopers said.
Troop I has investigated 55 fatal crashes resulting in 66 deaths in 2021, 10 of which have been pedestrian deaths.