The Opelousas Police Department is asking the public to come forward with information after a West Church Street residence in the city was targeted in two shootings.
The first shooting happened early morning Feb. 10. A flammable substance was thrown at the home in the 100 block of West Church Street and at least eight rounds were fired while three adults and a child were inside the home, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
At least one round entered the residence and caused damage but no occupants were injured, he said.
The second shooting happened in the late evening Wednesday. Over 50 rounds were fired at the home and struck the residence and vehicles parked outside. Four adults were inside at the time but no one was injured, McLendon said.
Video surveillance footage was collected but the video quality is not high enough for a swift identification of the involved suspects, the statement said.
“It is believed that the shootings may be connected to previous shooting incidents which have occurred locally. Investigators have and will be following up with other law enforcement agencies that are investigating possible related shootings,” the chief said.
Anyone with information in the shootings is asked to call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS or email the department at crimetips@opelousaspd.com.