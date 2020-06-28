A suspect in a fatal shooting Saturday in Lafayette was apprehended Sunday by Louisiana’ s Western District United States Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force.
Agents with the task force apprehended 31-year-old Mitchell Dautreuil II without incident and transported him to the Lafayette Police Department where he was interviewed by investigators.
Dautreuil is suspected in a shooting that occurred about 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Meadow Lane in Lafayette. Officers found a victim, Kyle Romero, at that scene suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The suspected shooter had fled before officers arrived.
At the conclusion of an interview Sunday with Lafayette Police, Dautreuil was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and charged with one count of second-degree murder..