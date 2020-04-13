A Lafayette woman accused of helping to lead a sex-trafficking operation at massage parlors in the area is back in jail.
Xufang Ou, 35, was taken into custody over the weekend after fleeing the state and missing a court appearance.
Ou was initially arrested in February 2019 on human trafficking and pandering charges. Although held on a $1 million bond, she was later released on a lowered bond of $125,000.
"She bonded out and then apparently she left the state for New Jersey," said Juliet Stern, a spokeswoman for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. "Well, she didn't show up for court and they put out a warrant for her arrest."
Ou is accused of helping to lead a sex-trafficking operation in which Asian women were brought to Lafayette and forced to work as prostitutes in five massage parlors.
She was among eight arrested in February 2019 in a Sheriff’s Office bust, which followed a 17-month investigation. A former aide to Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins was later arrested on pandering charges in connection to the case.
Court records show Ou missed a pre-trial hearing in February 2020 because she was detained in New Jersey by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She was extradited to Louisiana over the weekend and is being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Stern said.
Ou was indicted last year on one count of human trafficking and two counts of pandering "in that she maintained a place where prostitution is habitually practiced" in the 300 block of Guilbeau Road, according to the court case's bill of information.
She has pleaded not guilty to the three felony charges.
Although initially scheduled to appear in court last week, Ou's court date was pushed back to May 28 because of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.