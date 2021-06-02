Lafayette Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in May, KATC reports.
The SWAT team was deployed to the 1800 block of Eraste Landry Road on Wednesday to apprehend the suspect in that case.
Nakeea Senegal was arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred on Simcoe Street. He is facing one count of second-degree murder.
Lafayette Police identified the victim in that shooting as 43-year-old Robert Hebert of Lafayette. He died from injuries sustained in that shooting
A second victim, believed to be a bystander, was also shot. That person was transported to a local hospital by someone before officers arrived on the scene. That person suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was later released from the hospital.
Senegal's arrest, police say, happened without incident. He was transported to jail for booking.