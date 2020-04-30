The abandoned Temple Shalom synagogue on Kaliste Saloom Road was completely destroyed in an early morning fire Thursday.

Lafayette firefighters responded to the building fire in the 1500 block of Kaliste Saloom Road at 5:58 a.m. and found the abandoned synagogue completely involved. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes, but the building was completely destroyed, Lafayette Fire spokesman Alton Trahan said in a statement.

The building has been vacant since 2016 and currently is owned by an investment bank. There were no utilities connected to the building, Trahan said.

Firefighters were clearing the roadway for traffic by 9 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and Trahan said thestate Fire Marshal and federal authories will be asked to assist in the investigation.