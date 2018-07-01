Two men identified as persons of interest in a homicide investigation Abbeville were chased by police Sunday afternoon in a high-speed pursuit that ended after two crashes and a foot chase in Lafayette, said Sgt. Vance Olivier, a public information officer for the Lafayette Police Department.
The car chase began at 4:42 p.m. in Abbeville and entered Lafayette along Ambassador Caffery Parkway, where the fleeing vehicle struck another vehicle near Frem Boustany Drive, Olivier said in a news release. The fleeing vehicle then traveled onto Kaliste Saloom Road and struck another vehicle near its intersection with Long Plantation Road. The car chase ended at that point, but the men fled on foot. Officers were able to take them into custody without further incident.
It was later learned that their vehicle had previously been reported stolen in Lafayette, Olivier said. The arresting officers also located a stolen firearm and illegal narcotics as a result of the arrest.
Lafayette Police arrested Gene Williams III, 21, on unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone, two counts of hit and run, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, possession of Adderall, and possession of stolen property.
Police arrested Kavan Broussard, 21, on possession of a stolen firearm and resisting an officer.
All persons involved in the crashes were treated for non-life threatening injuries at the scene, Olivier said.
Abbeville Police Chief Bill Spearman said they were assisted by Lafayette police, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office deputies, Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office deputies and State Police.