Four teenagers were arrested in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in Jennings earlier this week, police say.
Three juveniles and an 18-year-old, identified as Dovontea Gloston, were detained Tuesday after investigators found stolen property linking them to the crimes. Surveillance video showed the group going door to door in the East Academy area Monday checking for unlocked cars, the Jennings Police Department said in a Facebook post.
At least one car was stolen during the group’s crime spree. Multiple counts of vehicle burglary and theft of a vehicle are pending for the four accused, police said.
Jennings Police also said the suspects committed crimes in multiple jurisdictions and other agencies were investigating the group.
The Iowa Police Department assisted in the investigation, Jennings Police said.