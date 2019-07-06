About 75 family members, friends and neighbors gathered Friday to mourn the fatal shooting in Pa Davis Park of Mar’Kavin “King” Cormier, a toddler who had brought joy to many of their lives.

Police responded to a home in the 100 block of Northern Avenue about 8 p.m. June 30 after receiving a call about the wounded 2-year-old, who was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Four people, including his mother, MaKayla Cormier, were arrested in his death.

Cormier, Antorio Edmond and Nathan Bob were each booked on a count of negligent homicide in the case, while Markeithon Edmond was booked as an accessory after the fact.

Neither authorities nor family members have released any specifics on how the child came to be shot.

The four people who were arrested are part of a close-knit network of cousins, deepening the tragedy and making it harder for the family to process, said Deiondre Solomon, Mar’Kavin’s godfather.

“The whole thing’s got everybody scattered. You don’t know how to think about the situation because there’s a lot of stories going around,” he said.

No one knows for sure exactly what happened that night, but they are trying to keep the focus on Mar’Kavin, the outgoing toddler whose smile stole everyone’s attention. The little boy who fell asleep in his stroller during a Mardi Gras parade after snacking on a funnel cake.

Their love of the child united the group Friday, as they joined to pray, weep and honor the memory of Mar’Kavin, who was widely known in the community by his nickname, "King."

Family and community members stepped forward to speak, including anti-gun violence activist Christopher Bernard, who lost his brother and a nephew, boxer Brandon Broussard, in shootings. Bernard said he lost another cousin this week to gun violence in New Orleans.

He urged the attendees to turn their love for Mar’Kavin into action and stand by one another.

“Love is not a word, love is an action,” Bernard said. “How many people right here loved King? What are we going to do? How are we going to show it?”

During the service, loved ones gripped silver and blue mylar star balloons as they clutched one another and sobbed. The gathering ended with a balloon release, the crowd calling out, “King, we love you,” as the balloons rose in the air. “Long Live King” was scrawled on one.

Josh Edmond, one of Mar’Kavin’s cousins, volunteers as a jail counselor and serves on the Lafayette Police Department’s community relations board. As a result, he’s encountered gun violence and tragedy. But that didn’t make confronting his family’s loss any easier, he said.

“Seeing it happen to your family is hard,” he said.

Edmond said he learned of Mar’Kavin’s passing early Monday, when he woke to a slew of missed calls from his cousin Latonya Edmond, Mar’Kavin’s grandmother. Latonya now lives in Houston and had been calling Josh to ask him to check in on her family.

“I checked my missed calls and missed inboxes, and Latonya was calling me, calling, calling me,” Edmond said. “You know sometimes you have the sense that something bad’s going to happen. You already know because with phone calls in the middle of the night nine times out of 10 it’s going to be bad.”

Edmond and other family members said they hope other families can avoid similar tragedies. They want people to teach their children about gun safety, be aware of the influences their children are around and be proactive.

Edmond also wants people to know King was loved.

“King was loved by many. King never met a stranger, even as a kid. He had this overwhelming spirit,” he said. “We were calling him King as a kid and professing a mighty word into his spirit.”

Markarra Francis, 20, said her nephew was intelligent, affectionate and kind. A loving little boy whose youth belied his deeper understanding of life around him, she said. In the days since his death, Francis said she’s been unearthing old videos of Mar’Kavin on her phone.

One video showed Mar’Kavin climbing into his mother’s drawn bath fully clothed, splashing and playing with his toys. It’s a good way to remember him as he was — an amazing little boy, she said.

Those are the things the family is trying to hold onto as they gather each day, Francis said. Since Mar’Kavin’s death the family has stuck close together, meeting at one another’s homes and frequently checking in.

It’s all a process, she said.

“I don’t know how, but we’ll get through it. He’ll always be close to our hearts and he’ll never be far from our minds. One thing I do know for sure — my sister loved her son to death. Far beyond death,” she said.

He was her entire world, she said.

Francis said her sister briefly attended the vigil, the two riding together, but by the time the organized program started she had left. She couldn't handle it, Francis said.

“I know her pain is way worse than mine,” she said.

Mar’Kavin’s funeral will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Kinchen Funeral Home.