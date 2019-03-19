Lafayette slaying suspect arrested in Colorado
A man has been arrested in Colorado in the Wednesday homicide of Christian Roper, 18, in Lafayette.
Roper was found shot multiple times about 10 a.m. in a parking lot at the Grand Pointe Apartments in the 3600 block of Kaliste Saloom Road.
Tyler James Hebert, 27, of New Iberia, was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree murder count after authorities found him in Aurora. Hebert was captured with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service offices in Lafayette and Colorado, Lafayette police spokesman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
Hebert is awaiting extradition and will be booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, she said.
Further details about his apprehension will not be released at this time because of the investigation, Dugas said.
Man surrenders in Abbeville shooting
A man wanted for a March 12 shooting in Abbeville turned himself over to authorities Tuesday.
Alvin Wiltz surrendered at the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center and was booked with a count of attempted second-degree murder, Abbeville police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet said.
Police said the victim and a woman were having an argument at a residence near North Bailey and Clover streets on March 12. Several men became involved, and a fight broke out between the victim and Wiltz, police said.
During the altercation, Wiltz pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the chest, injuring him, police said. Wiltz then fled the scene.
Wiltz had been described by police as “armed and dangerous."
Touchet said the department anticipates additional counts against Wiltz, who is being held on $250,000 bail.
3 Breaux Bridge women arrested following brawl
Two Breaux Bridge women were arrested Tuesday after an investigation into a March 11 brawl, St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office said.
St. Martin Parish sheriff’s deputies booked Marquia Mitchell, 18, on counts of aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and simple burglary.
Elizabeth Demouchet, 40, was booked on counts of principal to aggravated battery, principal to criminal damage to property, principal to simple burglary and criminal damage to property.
All the counts are felonies. The women were booked into St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fight near Hebert Avenue and Benoit Road after reports of shots being fired about 11 p.m. Deputies said several subjects were involved in the incident.