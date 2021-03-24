Darlene Spot had a message for the person who shot and killed her granddaughter.

“All we’re asking for is for justice for Treyce,” the Houma woman said Tuesday during a news conference. “You know who you are. So why don’t you turn yourself in?”

Police say 8-year-old Treyce Bryant was in the car with her mom and one of her mom’s friends at about 8:30 p.m. when another car began to follow them down Main Street.

8-year-old girl dead in Houma after shooters fire into family's vehicle An 8-year-old girl is dead in Houma after police say after gunshots were fired into her family's vehicle.

Surveillance video provided by the Houma Police Department shows a light-colored sedan following their dark-colored compact car. Once the victims reached the intersection of Main Street and Prospect Boulevard, the light-colored car pulled alongside them.

“The next thing they know they hear gunshots,” Police Chief Dana Coleman said at the news conference. “The shots struck the little girl sitting in the rear of the vehicle.”

Treyce’s mother rushed to nearby Chabert Hospital, but doctors were unable to save the girl.

Coleman said detectives don’t know why the shooting happened but he hopes the video will lead to a suspect.

“We don’t want to see any acts of violence on the streets, but when you have an innocent child like Treyce Bryant whose life was taken from her, it does hit home," Coleman said. "It hits different. This is one that hits to the core, because this is an innocent person. An innocent kid. This is someone that you look to see playing with babydolls, playing with friends. Just living her life freely. Free spirit. Loved to go to the park. All of that was taken from her.”

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said his department would work hand-in-hand with the police department to bring Treyce's killer to justice.

"Any resource I have, we're going to pour out so we can bring justice so this family can have peace," he said.