The Crowley Police Department was responding to a shooting Tuesday in the 500 block of Avenue A when officers heard another shooting in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street a few minutes later.

Chief Jimmy Broussard told KATC one person involved in the first shooting was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting left a victim in critical condition who had to be airlifted to a regional medical facility.

Police are still looking for suspects and do not know the motive of the shootings or if they may be related.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be provided when they are available.