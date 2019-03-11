About 100 family members, neighbors and friends gathered for a mournful goodbye Monday as they prayed for justice after the weekend slaying of Pernell Boudreaux.
Boudreaux, 25, was found dead Saturday morning around 11:45 a.m. near the construction site for the new Lebesque Road bridge, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's department spokesman Lt. John Mowell said. Boudreaux lived nearby with his mother and other family members in the Country Pine Mobile Estates mobile home park, family said.
His mother, Felicia Boudreaux, said Pernell was her “special child.” He was “kind, a good father, quiet, and easy to get along with,” and a hard worker who labored in roadway construction to provide for his family.
Pernell Boudreaux was the father of three children under 4 years old. He loved to play with his children, watch movies with them and bring them out for fun activities, like evenings at Chuck E. Cheese's, Felicia Boudreaux said.
Felicia Boudreaux said her grandchildren are too young to fully understand their father is gone, she said.
“Everybody is going to die one day, but he shouldn’t have died that way. I just want justice for my child. No hatred, no harm — I just want justice,” his mother said.
The night before her son’s body was found, Felicia Boudreaux said she heard gunshots nearby. She didn’t know her son was involved until his body was discovered the next day. Felicia Boudreaux said her son has had run-ins with the law, but he was working to build a stable, good life for himself and his family.
Pernell Boudreaux’s brother, 27-year-old Tyler Boudreaux, agreed.
“Just because he had some run-ins doesn’t mean you can take his life away like that. Everybody changes. What they did to my brother was wrong,” his brother said.
The gathered crowd clasped hands and prayed Monday evening on the site where Boudreaux’s body was found. Loose dirt and construction equipment stood as a backdrop to his family’s pain.
After offering up their intentions, the vigil attendees released blue and silver metallic balloons scrawled with words to Boudreaux and hopes for justice as they shouted, “We love you, Pernell.”
The vigil was the first time many of Pernell Boudreaux’s family members had seen the place where he was killed since the slaying happened. His cousin Amy Bob first heard the news of Boudreaux’s death when her sister called her during her shift at a local Dress Barn. All she could think about were memories of Boudreaux and her son spending time together at her home, she said. Many of the attendees Monday were family members, and they had all been raised to be a tight-knit support network, Bob said.
“You would never think of losing a family member to gun violence. You see it happen, but you never think it would be your family member,” she said.
She implored the killer to come forward and turn themselves in.
“I hope whoever did it can turn themselves in. Do the right thing,” Bob said. “Whoever it was, you wouldn’t want that to happen to you, a family member or one of your kids. Think about what his mom, his children, his fiancée, his aunts, his cousins are going through.”