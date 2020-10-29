The State Fire Marshal's Office says deputies are investigating a house fire in Breaux Bridge involving one death.
Multiple agencies responded to a call of a house fire about 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Grand Anse Highway in Beaux Bridge.
Once on scene, the SFM said firefighters located the body of a male believed to be in his 20s inside the home.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
The Cecilia Volunteer Fire Department along with St. Martin Parish Fire District, Arnaudville Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department and Breaux Bridge Fire Department responded to the fire.