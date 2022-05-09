Two people were arrested in St. Landry Parish, accused of stealing two puppies from the Opelousas Animal Shelter.
Deputies in St. Landry Parish say the two, 18-year-old Gregory Henderson and 24-year-old Maci Danatta Smothers are accused of taking two pitbull puppies from the shelter. Tips from Crime Stoppers helped lead to an arrest, they say.
SLPSO says Smothers allegedly used her own vehicle and was stopped later on a traffic stop but refused to identify who she was with. Henderson was also allegedly seen climbing an eight-foot fence and stealing the puppies. Both were caught on video, police said.
Henderson was booked on charges of theft and unauthorized entry of a place of business. Smothers was booked on Principal to theft and unauthorized entry of a place of business.