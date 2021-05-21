A suspect has been arrested in the Sunday shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Rayne.
Scott Cooper, 41, of Church Point, has been taken into custody in the death of the 17-year-old, identified online by family and friends as Garrison Gautreaux, a junior at Notre Dame High School in Crowley. Cooper’s charges and details of his arrest were not immediately specified by law enforcement, but “additional information will be released at a later date,” Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly said in a statement.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Polk Street in Rayne. Gautreaux was found unresponsive inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest, and died at the scene from his injuries. Investigators believe Gautreaux arrived at the location shortly before he was discovered, law enforcement said.
The Duson Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette Police Department, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police Department assisted in the investigation, Stelly said.
The 17-year-old was laid to rest Thursday afternoon at St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne following a funeral service at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
“Having his mother's will and his daddy's heart, he was the perfect blend of determination and kindness and this was evident in every aspect of his life. He was a straight-forward young man, and even though his words were often few, they were always impactful,” Gautreaux’s obituary read.